BMO Capital Markets Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$80.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASGTF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

