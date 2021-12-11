BMO Capital Markets Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $92.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.