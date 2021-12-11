BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $126.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

