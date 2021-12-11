Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 7,896 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Green Dot worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,934,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $35.48 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

