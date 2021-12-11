Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

