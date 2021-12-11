Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $34.24 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,412 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $34,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 117.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 132.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

