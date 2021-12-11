Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,762 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Lamar Advertising worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

