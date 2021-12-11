BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

