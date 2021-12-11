Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $48.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $631.68. 5,707,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,318. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

