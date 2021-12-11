Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $48.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $631.68. 5,707,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,318. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.