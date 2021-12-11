Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $659.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $564.00 to $659.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $630.55.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.