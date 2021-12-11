Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $659.00 Price Target at Truist

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Truist from $564.00 to $659.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $630.55.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

