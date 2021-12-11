Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $665.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $600.00 to $665.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $322,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 80.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 119,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,859,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

