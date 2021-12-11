Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $659.00 at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $564.00 to $659.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting generally in-line numbers for the quarter, there is a lot to like in the print. The positives include the company continuing to expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels and its solid raise to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $630.55.

Broadcom stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.24. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

