Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buyback $10.00 billion in Shares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.24. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $644.75.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
