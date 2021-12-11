Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buyback $10.00 billion in Shares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.24. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

