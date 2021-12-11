Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,198 shares of company stock worth $1,704,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. 76,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.12. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

