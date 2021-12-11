Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,934. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

