Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 173,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

