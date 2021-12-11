Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 17,420,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,737,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 2,369,519 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

