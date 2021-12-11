Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

