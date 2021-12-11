Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

SMG traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.93. 442,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

