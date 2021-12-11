Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. 592,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,209. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

