Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.41. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.