Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.41. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

