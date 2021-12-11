Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.32. The company had a trading volume of 611,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.38 and a 200-day moving average of $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $204.46 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.