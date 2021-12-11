Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.32. The company had a trading volume of 611,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.38 and a 200-day moving average of $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $204.46 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

