Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 207,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

