Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $102.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.60. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,405. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

