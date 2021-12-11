Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $133.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 97.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

