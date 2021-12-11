Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $133.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 97.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.