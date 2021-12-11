Brokerages Set Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT at 28.25

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 28.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down 2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 266,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,450. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 18.23 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

