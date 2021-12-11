Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
CABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
