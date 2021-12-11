Brokerages Set Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $18.29

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. 496,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,690. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

