Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $74.21

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

