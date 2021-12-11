Brokers Offer Predictions for Gitlab Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gitlab in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.67). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

GTLB stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

