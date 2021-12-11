Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

