Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.66

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$43.66 and last traded at C$43.04, with a volume of 125316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.51.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -42.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

