Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. Bunzl has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

