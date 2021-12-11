Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 785.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,550 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

