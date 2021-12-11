C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

