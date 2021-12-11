C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.17. 28,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,440,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,075 shares of company stock valued at $52,250,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

