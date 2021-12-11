Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

WHD opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $46.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.