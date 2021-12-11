Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $184.14 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

