Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in American Tower by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 74,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.10. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

