Calamos Advisors LLC Has $43.65 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Twilio worth $43,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.