Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 892,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,446 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $114,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.