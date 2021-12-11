Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 560,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $886.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.