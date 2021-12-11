Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,972 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.02% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 164,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.