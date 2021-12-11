Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.02% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 164,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

