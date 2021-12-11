Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE CWH opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.06. Camping World has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

