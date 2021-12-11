Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Camtek has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $10,374,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.