Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBG. Barclays raised shares of GB Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.26) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.26) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.53) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.51).

GB Group stock opened at GBX 719 ($9.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 53.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 865.26. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($9.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 999 ($13.25).

In other news, insider Nick Brown acquired 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($129,613.21).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

