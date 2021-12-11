Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.89

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$143.89 and traded as high as C$165.53. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$164.71, with a volume of 1,153,623 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$116.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$143.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total value of C$181,019,728.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,565,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,913,267,005.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,914,457 shares of company stock worth $298,015,517.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

