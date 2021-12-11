Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.21 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

